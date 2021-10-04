Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $1.44 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 121.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 81,930 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $12,867,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,581,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 282,895 shares during the period.

GLDM traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.57. 100,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,373. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

