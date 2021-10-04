Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $623,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 87.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,490,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $88.47 on Monday, reaching $3,194.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,390.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,363.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,158.05.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

