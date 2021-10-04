Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSTI remained flat at $$4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Costar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get Costar Technologies alerts:

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and distribution of video surveillance solutions for security and safety applications. It operates through the following segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. The Costar Video Systems segment includes products and services used in retail security applications.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Costar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.