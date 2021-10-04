Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSTI remained flat at $$4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Costar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

Costar Technologies Company Profile

Costar Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and distribution of video surveillance solutions for security and safety applications. It operates through the following segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. The Costar Video Systems segment includes products and services used in retail security applications.

