County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives $31.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.01.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Barclays PLC grew its position in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $686,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in County Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in County Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.