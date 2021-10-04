Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $221.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.14.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,736 shares of company stock valued at $38,847,229. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

