Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.69

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 61790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock worth $1,710,666,618.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $5,033,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $1,625,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $817,924,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

