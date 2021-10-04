Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 656,711 Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 656,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,000. Astronics accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 76,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 148,943 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,471. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $444.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.06. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. Analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.