Cove Street Capital LLC Has $25.61 Million Holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,629,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,308 shares during the period. GP Strategies accounts for about 3.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GP Strategies worth $25,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GP Strategies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 1,031.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPX remained flat at $$20.71 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GP Strategies Co. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.