Cove Street Capital LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,636 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $59,301.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,172.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,366. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $116.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.