Cove Street Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of Tiptree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,107 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tiptree stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.38. 1,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.69 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

