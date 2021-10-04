Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 501,530 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the period. TEGNA comprises approximately 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.37% of TEGNA worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 120,930 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 246.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 459,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 327,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $20.17. 17,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.