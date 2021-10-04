Cowen Downgrades Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $173.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.86.

XLRN stock opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

