Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up 1.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 257.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 557,656 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 311,150 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,026,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,820,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 214,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 382,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 174,910 shares during the last quarter.

RODM stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

