Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $236.48. 65,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,342. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

