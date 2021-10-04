Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,459,809. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.99 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

