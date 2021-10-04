Cream Finance Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $90.06 million and $4.33 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $146.11 or 0.00295967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.40 or 0.08763847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00284033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00114934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

