Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €94.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KBX. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.82 ($123.32).

ETR KBX opened at €92.66 ($109.01) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €101.37. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

