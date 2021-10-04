Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.64. 129,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,042. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.