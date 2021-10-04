Critical Contrast: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 18.96% 10.05% 7.91% MoSys -70.97% -47.57% -35.12%

73.2% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MoSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Solar and MoSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 10 8 0 2.24 MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $102.68, indicating a potential upside of 6.33%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than MoSys.

Volatility and Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Solar and MoSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 3.79 $398.36 million $3.73 25.89 MoSys $6.80 million 6.13 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys.

Summary

First Solar beats MoSys on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc. is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits. The company was founded in September 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

