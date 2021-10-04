Critical Review: Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) vs. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventure Interactive and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 3.31 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -7.40

Eventure Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology -35.89% -26.05% -13.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eventure Interactive and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Volatility and Risk

Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

