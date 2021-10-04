Critical Survey: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) versus Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -30.27% -34.79% -8.66% Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 3 0 2.38 Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57

Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus price target of $46.91, indicating a potential upside of 76.01%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $231.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.57%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 2.23 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -22.58 Fiverr International $189.51 million 34.84 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,083.65

Fiverr International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

