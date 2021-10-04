Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Tops $363,343.49

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $363,343.49 and $257.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

