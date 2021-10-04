CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $577,002.55

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $577,002.55 and $1,739.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00135621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00501112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

