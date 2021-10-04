CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.86

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.86 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 6298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

CVAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CureVac by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 12.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

