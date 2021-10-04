CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.42. CuriosityStream shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 4,487 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CURI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.51.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $129,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

