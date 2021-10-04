Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) vs. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Financial Contrast

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 28.85% 25.04% 1.24% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $645.04 million 2.18 $132.58 million $3.49 12.46 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Customers Bancorp and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $40.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.21%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses in the state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

