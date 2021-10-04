DAD Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $68.27 million and $686,106.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.42 or 0.08823740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00055013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00300467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00114135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

