Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Purchased by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 836,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Danaos comprises approximately 4.3% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $64,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

DAC stock traded down $12.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.21. 59,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.96 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.