Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. AlphaValue cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 10.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 685,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

