David A. Dye Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David A. Dye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $13,848.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $12,364.00.

Shares of CPSI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $520.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.27.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

