David Michael Johnson Sells 12,896 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $855,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 269,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,464. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.