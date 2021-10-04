DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Up 57.7% in September

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,200 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,905. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DAVIDsTEA at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

