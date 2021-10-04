DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,966.33 ($77.95).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

LON DCC opened at GBX 6,136 ($80.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,170.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,157.79.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

