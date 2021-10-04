Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the highest is $4.01. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $16.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.52 and its 200-day moving average is $371.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $229.76 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.