Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.93.

Shares of DECK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $366.67. 427,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.52 and a 200 day moving average of $371.36. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $232.81 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after purchasing an additional 147,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

