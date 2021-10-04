Dell Technologies (DELL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/24/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/24/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Dell Technologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

8/31/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from $112.00 to $104.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

8/27/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $98.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

8/27/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $113.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

8/20/2021 – Dell Technologies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

DELL stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Dell Technologies Inc alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,341,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.