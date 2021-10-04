Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

PGM opened at C$0.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08. The company has a market cap of C$378.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.08.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

