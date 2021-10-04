Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).
PGM opened at C$0.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08. The company has a market cap of C$378.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.08.
About Pure Gold Mining
Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.
