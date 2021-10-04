Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,435 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

EBS stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

