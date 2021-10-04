Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,446 shares of company stock worth $15,974,340. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWST opened at $105.50 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

