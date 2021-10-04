Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,267 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of The AZEK worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.