Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,234 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,234 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $225.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

