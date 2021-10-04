Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 315,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.