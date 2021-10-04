Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.64 ($16.05).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €11.36 ($13.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.12. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €6.27 ($7.38) and a 52 week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

