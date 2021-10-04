Dev Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $103,595.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.22 or 0.00006591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $3.60 million and $103,595.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

