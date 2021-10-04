DG Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,209,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares during the quarter. Full House Resorts comprises 2.6% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 1,563,926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,915,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,459. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $387.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

