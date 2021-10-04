DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Down 32.9% in September

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ DHCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. DHC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,820,000.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

