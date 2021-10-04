Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,550 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DGE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,720.63 ($48.61).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,573.16 ($46.68) on Monday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,537.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,393.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.48.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders have acquired 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

