Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $192.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Diageo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.