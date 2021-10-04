Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

