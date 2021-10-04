DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

Shares of DIC opened at €15.36 ($18.07) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 52-week high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.